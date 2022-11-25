Columbus man arrested for allegedly attempting to meet teen for sex

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A 52-year-old Columbus man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to meet a teenager for sex.
Police in Jennings County received information on Nov. 23 that John Johnson had exchanged inappropriate messages with a 14-year-old boy. During the conversation, police say Johnson arranged to meet the boy to have sexual relations.
When Johnson arrived at the meeting location around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the North Vernon Police Department took him into custody without incident and interviewed him about the communication with the boy.
Johnson was later arrested on preliminary charges of child solicitation and disseminating harmful material to a minor, both felonies.