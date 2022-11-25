Columbus man arrested for allegedly attempting to meet teen for sex

Police say 52-year-old John Johnson had conversations with a 14-year-old boy about meeting to have sexual relations.

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A 52-year-old Columbus man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to meet a teenager for sex.

Police in Jennings County received information on Nov. 23 that John Johnson had exchanged inappropriate messages with a 14-year-old boy. During the conversation, police say Johnson arranged to meet the boy to have sexual relations.

When Johnson arrived at the meeting location around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the North Vernon Police Department took him into custody without incident and interviewed him about the communication with the boy.