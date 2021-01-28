Columbus man held in overnight stabbing

Police found a woman stabbed multiple times at house on the southeast side of Columbus early Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ind — Columbus Police arrested a local man after he reportedly stabbed a woman during an argument overnight.

Officers were called to a disturbance around 2:50 a.m. Thursday at a house on Woodlane Drive on the southeast side of Columbus.

Officers found a woman there who had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Authorities have not shared her name.

Police arrested Gregory S. Taskey, 37, from Columbus. He was at the same house where the woman was found stabbed.

Taskey is being held at the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon - a level 5 felony.

Columbus Police are still investigating the incident.