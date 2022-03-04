Columbus man arrested in 'big' drug bust

COLUMBUS, Ind — The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) responded to several overdoses over the past month by arresting a Columbus man on a handful of felony drug charges.
Rondall “Austin” Kimbler, 25, was jailed on preliminary charges including possessing and dealing narcotics, possessing and dealing methamphetamine and possessing a gun as a serious violent felon.
Officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the northern part of Bartholomew County on March 1 turned up 23 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.
That discovery led to a residential search where officers found more fentanyl plus heroin, methamphetamine and various other drug-related items.
Three firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, were also found and Kimbler was arrested and held on $287,000 bond.
Sheriff Matt Myers said, “This is a big bust," and credited the cooperation between Columbus city and county law enforcement for addressing drug trafficking in the county.