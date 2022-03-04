Columbus man arrested in 'big' drug bust

Drugs found during a traffic stop led to a search that turned up more drugs and guns.

COLUMBUS, Ind — The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) responded to several overdoses over the past month by arresting a Columbus man on a handful of felony drug charges.

Rondall “Austin” Kimbler, 25, was jailed on preliminary charges including possessing and dealing narcotics, possessing and dealing methamphetamine and possessing a gun as a serious violent felon.

Officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the northern part of Bartholomew County on March 1 turned up 23 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.

That discovery led to a residential search where officers found more fentanyl plus heroin, methamphetamine and various other drug-related items.

Three firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, were also found and Kimbler was arrested and held on $287,000 bond.