x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Columbus man arrested in 'big' drug bust

Drugs found during a traffic stop led to a search that turned up more drugs and guns.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBUS, Ind — The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) responded to several overdoses over the past month by arresting a Columbus man on a handful of felony drug charges.

Rondall “Austin” Kimbler, 25, was jailed on preliminary charges including possessing and dealing narcotics, possessing and dealing methamphetamine and possessing a gun as a serious violent felon.

Officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the northern part of Bartholomew County on March 1 turned up 23 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. 

That discovery led to a residential search where officers found more fentanyl plus heroin, methamphetamine and various other drug-related items.  

Three firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, were also found and Kimbler was arrested and held on $287,000 bond.

Sheriff Matt Myers said, “This is a big bust," and credited the cooperation between Columbus city and county law enforcement for addressing drug trafficking in the county.

Related Articles

In Other News

IMPD makes arrest in Mars Hill shooting