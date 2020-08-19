Man arrested with two loaded guns in school parking lot

Police arrested a Columbus man Wednesday after they say he was found in a school parking with two loaded handguns.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police arrested a Columbus man Wednesday after they say he was found with two loaded handguns in the Central Middle School parking lot.

Police say a school resource officer noticed 38-year-old Michael K. Jones acting suspiciously around vehicles in the parking lot Wednesday morning. Officer Greg Ross approached Jones and determined he had two handguns concealed.

Jones was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he is being held on a 48-hour hold on a preliminary a charge of possession of a firearm on school property.