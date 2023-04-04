Columbus man arrested after crashing into fire truck

Cameron S. Barrix, 23, of Columbus was arrested on OWI charges after allegedly crashing his car into a fire truck.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said he crashed his car into the back of a Columbus fire truck.

Around 11:10 p.m. on Monday night, CPD officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and 25th Street on reports of a crash involving a Hyundai passenger car and a Columbus fire truck.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the driver of the Hyundai, who was later identified as Cameron S. Barrix, 23, of Columbus.

While speaking with Barrix, the officers noted that he had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. They also observed his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy", according to a report.

Officers claim Barrix failed several field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash, and he was later transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood draw.