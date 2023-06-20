x
Crime

Cybertip helps lead to arrest of Columbus man on child exploitation charges

Indiana State Police arrested the man after an almost 10-month investigation.
Credit: WTHR

COLUMBUS, Ind. — After a nearly 10-month investigation, detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested a Columbus, Indiana, man on child exploitation charges following a search warrant Monday.

The investigation began in August 2022 after a tip was received online from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The search warrant was executed at a residence on Poshard Drive, near Middle Road, in Columbus Monday morning.

Additional evidence was collected during the search, leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Joshua J. Johnson.

He was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail on two preliminary charges:

  • Child exploitation-dissemination of child pornography, Level 5 felony
  • Child exploitation-possession of child pornography, Level 6 felony.  

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible. 

