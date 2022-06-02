Columbus man arrested in pharmacy burglary

The incident happened Tuesday at Centerstone Pharmacy at 720 N. Marr Road, near 10th Street.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday in connection to a burglary that happened at a pharmacy.

On May 31, police responded to a report of a burglary at Centerstone Pharmacy at 720 N. Marr Road, near 10th Street. Detectives learned the suspect stole medication and an undisclosed amount of money.

Following tips and information from the public based on security camera footage, police spoke with 48-year-old Brent. D. Mullis, of Columbus, Wednesday.

Police took Mullis into custody a short time later in connection to the burglary. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on the following charges:

Burglary — Level 5 felony

Theft — Level 6 felony

Criminal mischief

Police said Mullis will remain at the jail for 48 hours as the investigation continues.