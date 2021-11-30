Columbus man arrested after 8-year-old son dies from fentanyl

An autopsy report later showed that Lealyn Tuttle’s cause of death was from acute fentanyl and diphenhydramine intoxication.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police arrested a Columbus man Monday after the death of his 8-year-old son.

Travis E. Tuttle, 35, was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of a narcotic drug.

The investigation began March 21 when officers responded to a home in the 4300 block of Serenity Drive, near 25th Street and Taylor Road, for a child that was not breathing. Officers located 8-year-old Lealyn Tuttle dead in the home.

Detectives got a search warrant for the home and found narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Travis Tuttle is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.