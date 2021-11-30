Columbus man arrested after 8-year-old son dies from fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police arrested a Columbus man Monday after the death of his 8-year-old son.
Travis E. Tuttle, 35, was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of a narcotic drug.
The investigation began March 21 when officers responded to a home in the 4300 block of Serenity Drive, near 25th Street and Taylor Road, for a child that was not breathing. Officers located 8-year-old Lealyn Tuttle dead in the home.
Detectives got a search warrant for the home and found narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.
An autopsy report later showed that Lealyn’s cause of death was from acute fentanyl and diphenhydramine intoxication.
Travis Tuttle is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.
