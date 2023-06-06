After hearing his sentence, southern Indiana man bolts from courtroom before capture

Trevin Littlejohn, 35, of Columbus, faces a new charge of resisting law enforcement following the episode Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man sentenced to 200 days in jail for a probation violation bolted from a southern Indiana courtroom and tried to escape before two shocks from a stun gun brought him down, police said.

After Littlejohn was read his sentence, he declared he would not go to jail and fled from the courtroom, using chairs to obstruct an officer in the court, said Sgt. Dane Duke of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department.

Littlejohn escaped the grasp of another officer and was shocked with a stun gun but kept going, fleeing down a flight of stairs before a second shock floored him, Duke said. Officers then placed him in handcuffs.

After being treated at a hospital, Littlejohn was lodged in the Bartholomew County Jail in Columbus.