Columbus police make 4th DUI arrest in restaurant drive-thru in 2 weeks

It's the fourth time in the last 2 weeks Columbus police have made a DUI arrest in a restaurant drive-thru.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a man for DUI after he crashed into another vehicle at a fast food restaurant drive-thru.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the McDonald's near 17th Street and North National Road in Columbus. A witness told police about a crash in the drive-thru line. When police got there, one of the drivers involved, identified as 30-year-old Ramon Hernandez Cruz, tried to drive away.

Officers stopped Cruz's truck and found several empty beer cans inside. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and took a breathalyzer test that came in at .156% — nearly two times the legal limit.

Officers arrested Cruz and took him to the Bartholomew County Jail, where he's being held on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol level of .15% or greater.