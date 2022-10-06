Columbia City 19-year-old arrested on child porn charges

Christopher Honeycutt, 19, was arrested by Whitley County Sheriff's investigators on a felony warrant Wednesday afternoon.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A Columbia City man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges following a nine-month investigation.

Christopher Honeycutt, 19, was arrested by Whitley County Sheriff's investigators on a felony warrant Wednesday afternoon at his home in Columbia City.

State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) began their investigaton in February 2022, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online account that had been used for child exploitation. The investigation revealed Honeycutt was the owner of that account.

He's facing four child pornography charges in Whitley County:

Possession of child pornography where the subject is less than 12 years old

Possession of child pornography involving bestiality

Possession of child pornography depicting force

Possession of child pornography where the subject physically resists

Honeycutt is due to make his initial court appearance in Whitley County Oct. 11, 2022.