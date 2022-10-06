Columbia City 19-year-old arrested on child porn charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A Columbia City man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges following a nine-month investigation.
Christopher Honeycutt, 19, was arrested by Whitley County Sheriff's investigators on a felony warrant Wednesday afternoon at his home in Columbia City.
State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) began their investigaton in February 2022, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online account that had been used for child exploitation. The investigation revealed Honeycutt was the owner of that account.
He's facing four child pornography charges in Whitley County:
- Possession of child pornography where the subject is less than 12 years old
- Possession of child pornography involving bestiality
- Possession of child pornography depicting force
- Possession of child pornography where the subject physically resists
Honeycutt is due to make his initial court appearance in Whitley County Oct. 11, 2022.
Anyone with information related to internet crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC by clicking here.