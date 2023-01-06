Colorado murder suspect arrested after chase in Indiana

Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, was arrested after crashing during a chase with Indiana State Police troopers.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Colorado murder suspect after a chase Friday morning.

A trooper was patrolling I-64 in Posey County when they spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling at 86 mph.

The trooper tried to stop the van, but the driver sped off and then went onto county roads.

Police said the driver lost control and crashed, rolling the van several times before it came to rest in a field.

Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, of Dunn, North Carolina, was not injured. ISP arrested him and learned he was a suspect in a Colorado homicide.

The car he was in was stolen from a gas station clerk, who had been murdered.

Colorado officers were called about 8 p.m. Thursday to a Valero gas station and convenience store for a report of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, they found the store clerk, who is also the owner, deceased. Through video surveillance, it was determined that an assailant attacked the clerk, ultimately shooting and killing him. Police did not release that video.

An alert was issued to law enforcement nationwide to be on the lookout for the vehicle, Wheat Ridge Police said. ISP identified the vehicle involved in the chase as the one Wheat Ridge Police reported.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Chance was arrested on the following charges: