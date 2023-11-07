Colleagues, family pay tribute as memorial grows for Deputy John Durm

Deputy Durm was described as a person dedicated to the force, his friends and family.

INDIANAPOLIS — A memorial outside the Criminal Justice Center in Indianapolis is growing for fallen Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm. A transport van is now covered in flowers, notes and mementos to honor his service and sacrifice.

And as people stopped by to pay tribute, some also shared more about the deputy's life.

Coworkers came one by one, flowers in hand, to honor their fallen friend.

"He meant so much to all of us." said retired Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Ramsey. "When I heard this, it broke my heart."

"He was genuine, courteous. He came from a handful of law enforcement officers, just an all-around good guy, the kind that you could look up to," added Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Brown.

A day after violence took Durm's life, tributes outside the CJC from coworkers shared the depth of this loss - the impact he made over a 38-year career in law enforcement.

"He was a mentor to me when I started," Ramsey said.

Community members, friends, fellow deputies, nurses from Eskenazi Hospital all stopped to pay respects.

Colleagues call Durm an "icon."

"Thirty-eight years. That's a long time of commitment, not only to the sheriff's office, but Marion County as a whole," said Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Tanesha Crear. "To say that we are experiencing a great loss is an understatement. There is nothing that we will be able to do to replace not only him as a deputy, but John Durm the man."

A people person, colleagues describe Durm as a sincere and straightforward man who loved his family, fishing, hunting and golf.

Someone left a golf club at the memorial that had a note reading, "For John - a friend in golf and in life."

Friends say on the job, Durm was a deputy dedicated to public safety - always quick with a joke or a smile.

"If you worked long hours in the jail, understaffed, you'd see him. He'd have a smile and he would bring you up. He'd bring your spirit up," Ramsey said. "He made everything better, you know. Brought a smile to everybody's face and made a hard job, a difficult job, bearable. He could just make people happy."

Now, spirits are noticeably dimmed at the CJC, especially for fellow deputies, all trying to find comfort after this sudden, violent loss.

"Hanging in there," Brown said. "Because we still got a job to do, so right now, we're just here to pay honor and tribute to Deputy Durm."

In the very public space around the memorial, there were also a few private, poignant moments honoring Durm.

Tucked among flowers and photos, one personal tribute stood out: a card reading, "I love you," and the handwritten message inside of love and loss from his wife.

"I miss your laugh and corny jokes! I am so lost without you!" Ramona Durm wrote on the note.

Ramona, made a widow by violence just 24 hours ago, was surrounded by support at the memorial. She received embraces from colleagues, who embrace public safety just like her husband did. Just like she does.

They're a law enforcement family, quite literally. Ramona serves with the sheriff's office, too. Their son is in training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Crear called Durm a "gentle giant," not necessarily in stature, but in spirit, whose legacy will continue.