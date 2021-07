Robert "Keith" Lipsett, 57, and Carrie Hazlebaker, 42, both of Mulberry, were found dead at a home in the 200 block of South Elm Street.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office release the identities of a man and woman found dead Tuesday.

Robert "Keith" Lipsett, 57, and Carrie Hazlebaker, 42, both of Mulberry, were found dead at a home in the 200 block of South Elm Street. Police had been called to do a welfare check.