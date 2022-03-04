Clinton County sheriff and wife charged with official misconduct

Between their salaries, pensions, disability and money from Leonne LLC, state police said the couple made $639,363 in two years.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly and his wife, Ashley, the jail matron, are accused of official misconduct and criminal conflict of interest.

According to court documents, the couple contracted with Leonne LLC to manage the commissary operations at the Clinton County Jail. It turns out the Kellys are the sole owners of Leonne LLC.

The allegations against the couple said they did not fill out a conflict of interest disclosure. The sheriff essentially entered into a contract with himself and his wife.

Ashley would allegedly write checks from the commissary profits to their company. The deposits into Leonne LLC totaled more than $177,000 in the first two years. Richard would also spend money from the Leonne LLC account. That $177,000 was in addition to what the couple made with his salary as sheriff and her salary as matron. The sheriff's salary over the two years totaled $186,869 with nearly $100,000 going into his pension. Ashley's salary over the two years totaled $99,198. Between their salaries, pensions, disability and money from Leonne LLC, state police said the couple made $639,363 in two years.

An Indiana State Police investigation found an administrative assistant at the sheriff's office did not know what or who Leonne LLC even was for more than two years. A county commissioner also told investigators they were not aware what or who Leonne LLC was.

ISP said the couple did file a disclosure in October 2021, but initially would not provide documents to investigators and the sheriff initially denied them talking to his employees without first going through his attorney.