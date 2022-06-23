Clinton County police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man they said is armed and dangerous.
Police said 41-year-old Matthew J. Gilbert entered a home Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 421 south. Police said Gilbert was armed and attempting to find more firearms and money.
Clinton County Sheriff's deputies and the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team searched the property but did not locate Gilbert.
Police said Gilbert has a warrant for possession of drugs.
Police asked anyone who has information on Gilbert’s whereabouts to contact dispatch at (765) 654-5563 or 911.
Police said Gilbert should not be approached.
