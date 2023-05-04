Clinton County woman arrested after Lafayette pursuit

Misty Dillon of Mulberry is facing charges after leading state police on a pursuit in Lafayette early Wednesday.

Indiana State Police Trooper Thad Decker noticed a Chevrolet Equinox driving on Sagamore Parkway around 1:15 a.m. with expired plates. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and led Decker on a low-speed chase to the south side of Lafayette.

The driver, 50-year-old Misty Dillon of Mulberry, stopped in a parking lot at the Pheasant Run apartment complex, but again refused officers' commands. She eventually complied and was taken into custody, state police said.

Further investigation revealed Dillon, who was suspected of being under the influence of illegal substances, was wanted on multiple warrants out of Marion and Tippecanoe counties.