Police say man wanted for escape in Kentucky caught in Clinton County

Several law enforcement agencies spent most of the morning looking for a man they say led them on a chase along Interstate 65.

THORNTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for escape in Kentucky is now in custody in Boone County.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Thorntown police attempted to stop a Ford Explorer after receiving a report of aggressive driving on Interstate 65.

Police say the Explorer refused to stop but eventually crashed on I-65 in Clinton County.

Police say the driver ran on foot after crashing in the median.

As police searched the vehicle, they determined it was reported stolen out of Louisville, Kentucky.

Police say they found an identification card belonging to a homicide victim from Louisville inside of the vehicle.

Clinton County police received a call shortly after 6 a.m. reporting a man walking with a gun on his hip.

At 9:15 a.m., police say the man was found hidden in thick brush of I-65 near a rest area at the 150-mile marker.

Medics transported the man, identified as 20-year-old Kameron Butler, to the hospital to be checked for injuries. After he was released from the hospital, Butler was transported to the Boone County Jail.

He is wanted out of Louisville for escape, failure to appear, and a probation violation.