Clergy come together to talk about reducing violent crime

Members from the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Indianapolis came together Friday to discuss how to empower their communities.

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana pastors are spreading a message of hope to families to help reduce violent crime.

"I believe that empowerment is powerful. I believe that when we go in and change people's mindsets, we can change people's behaviors," said Bishop Larry Grindstead, vice president of IMAGI and senior pastor of Puritan Missionary Baptist Church.

Clergy say culture is one thing that has an impact on youth.

"The parent could very well be doing the best that he or she can, but there's a different culture. You have the music culture, you have the internet culture. In the process we have to figure out how to keep them engaged on a positive note," said Dr. Madelene Clark-Alexander, state representative of the American Clergy Leadership Conference.

Clergy are also part of Universal Peace Federation, an international and interreligious network of individuals and organizations, including representatives from religion, government, civil society, and the private sector. Their mission is to achieve world peace.

"It's not enough that we promote peace among just one neighborhood or one group of people, but we need all of the citizens of Indianapolis to recognize that they are appreciated and respected and that we want to bring them to work together," said William Stoner, Indiana director for UPF.

Others say we are facing critical times.

"We talk about America as a nation of God and one nation under God, but it is really Godless right now. The righteous people of God in this nation are nervous and worried and scared because there are forces against Godliness that are active. Knocking on doors are a good way to talk to people. Little by little, hopefully to convince them that there is a better way," said Dr. David Carlson, advisor of UPF.

Grindstead said the church has a responsibility to show young people that they matter.

"The church overall, I believe, has not done as much as it could do or should do," said Grindstead.

Grindstead said the church has to meet people where they are.

"You cannot ever eat junk food and expect to be healthy," said Grindstead. "That just does not work. It doesn't compute. So, if we want a healthy environment, we've got to give a healthy diet. We have to protect our children. We have to protect what they see, because those things help develop who they are going to become. If I'm told all my life, 'You're not going to be anything, you're nothing, or you're this, you're that...well, guess what? That's my diet. I begin to eat that day in and day out and eventually it takes root and grows inside of me."

Clergy say the church has to step up.