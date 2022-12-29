City evaluates success of investment in community organizations in crime fight

The city of Indianapolis has directed $15 million in grants to grassroot organizations.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the end of the year approaches, city leaders are taking a closer look at some of the progress made when it comes to decreasing crime and homelessness in Indianapolis.

This month, the city surpassed its 200th homicide for the year. The Office of Public Health and Safety said the city has seen a 16% decrease in murders and a 12.5% decrease in non-deadly shootings. They believe its Elevation Grant program played a big part in the reductions.

The city invested $15 million in grassroots organizations like New Breed of Youth Mentoring Program (New B.O.Y.) and the Inner Beauty Program. It was part an effort to decrease violence and support quality of life efforts and allowed them to reach more kids.

"Because of the Elevation Grant, it gives us flexibility in how we work with kids and how we work with families. When you touch a young person, that's great, but you also want to make sure you get to the root cause of the issue and that somewhat imbedded in the family," said Kareem Hines, founder of New B.O.Y.

Kareem and Chrystal Hines believe supporting grass roots organizations like theirs are vital to the community.

"It shows the city is making a financial investment but also a trust investment. That they believe the organizations out here with boots on the ground directly impacting families deserve the support," said Kareem.

"They're recognizing it is grassroot agencies that are able to provide what's needed because we know, and we are from here. We live in these neighborhoods and we've been exposed to the lack," Chrystal added.

They believe the strides the city made this year gives neighbors a sense of pride and hope, something that's important to everyone.

"By being able to transform lives through our program, we are telling a different story. We are showing hope that there are bright futures that are coming up. We are showing the story we can trust the youth we are raising are going to take care of our world," said Chrystal.