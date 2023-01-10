Two-week school safety zone plan to target speeders on the east side

Every weekday, officers will be out during arrival and dismissal at different locations watching and waiting for those who violate the law.

INDIANAPOLIS — Handmade signs reading "Slow Down," crafted by those at George W. Julian School 57, decorate parts of East Washington Street.

"It's like a known thing. You can't cross Washington Street because of the dangers with it," said parent Stephanie Sponsel.

Dangers Irvington residents tell 13News they know all too well.

"It's like a mini freeway through here," said Donald Brown.

"It is extremely scary and dangerous at the same time," said Sponsel.

Parents like Sponsel are eager to keep children safe as they walk to and from school.

"You've seen a lot less patience when driving," said City-County Councilor David Ray of Irvington.

Ray, who used to walk his three boys to Our Lady of Lourdes, asked IMPD to conduct a two-week safety plan near school zones on the east side.

"There will be some tickets and some upset drivers, but that's what we need right? That's how else to remind folks – dig into their pocketbook a little bit," Ray said.

So every weekday, officers will be out during arrival and dismissal at different locations watching and waiting for those who violate the law.

But is that enough?

"When the police come out and these guys slow down and they write tickets...soon as the cops leave, it's just right back to the same old thing – speeding," said Mike Dowling, a lifelong Irvington resident.

Parents are reminded of what happened in September 2021.

A crash, caused by road rage, killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield and injured her mother and a crossing guard as they were walking from George W. Julian School 57.

"That drew enough attention to bring the public's awareness to look out for school zones," Brown said.

Brown said many have forgotten.

"Our children come first. I want to live to see my children grow up and I know they want to grow up with us," Brown said.

For Sponsel, it's about finding a way to encourage drivers to slow down.

"Is that because people aren't noticing the signs. Is that because they're ignoring them. Is that because it's so long. What is happening and why?" Sponsel said.

Ray plans to contact state representatives and hopes to make changes at the legislative level, whether that's a new street design, cameras in school zones or something else.