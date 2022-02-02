Customs and Border Protection seizes $757,000 worth of Viagra, Cialis, Levitra

Officers found approximately 32,556 pills of the prescription drugs in shipments of vitamins, supplements, watches and other medications.

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $757,000 worth of improperly imported Viagra, Cialis and Levitra.

Officers found approximately 32,556 pills of the prescription drugs in shipments of vitamins, supplements, watches and other medications.

The medications were on their way to nine states, including Indiana and Kentucky.

“The FDA is concerned about the illegal importation of prescription medications as these drug products may pose a significant risk to patients. Like the products seized by our partners at CBP, these products are not always made under good manufacturing practice conditions,” said Dan Solis, assistant commissioner for import operations. “Prescription drugs should only be used under the supervision of licensed health care professional who is able to identify appropriate therapies for patients and monitor for potential side effects. Our strong relationship with CBP enables this kind of collaborative work and results that best apply each agency’s authority and enforcement tools and protect consumers from potentially dangerous medical products entering the U.S.”

Only 3% of online pharmacies reviewed by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy are in compliance with U.S. pharmacy laws.

“This is a dangerous game consumers are playing that could have disastrous results,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations in Chicago. “Consumers are purchasing these prescription medications from other countries thinking they are getting them at a discount, when in fact they are purchasing an inferior product with unregulated ingredients.”