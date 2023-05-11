Christel House Manual hoping Jeep raffle will cover vandalism repairs

As a result of the vandalism, the baseball field scoreboard and stadium lights no longer work.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christel House Manual High School is hoping a Jeep raffle will help cover the cost of vandalism to the school and its baseball field.

According to a release, electrical panels were broken into, copper wiring was stolen, and bathrooms and the concession stand were vandalized and are no longer operable.

The school did not release an estimated dollar amount on the damage.

As a fundraiser to help pay for repairs, the school will raffle a brand new 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.