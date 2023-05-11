x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Christel House Manual hoping Jeep raffle will cover vandalism repairs

As a result of the vandalism, the baseball field scoreboard and stadium lights no longer work.
Credit: Christel House Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Christel House Manual High School is hoping a Jeep raffle will help cover the cost of vandalism to the school and its baseball field.

According to a release, electrical panels were broken into, copper wiring was stolen, and bathrooms and the concession stand were vandalized and are no longer operable. 

As a result of the vandalism, the baseball field scoreboard and stadium lights no longer work.

The school did not release an estimated dollar amount on the damage.

As a fundraiser to help pay for repairs, the school will raffle a brand new 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

One raffle ticket costs $500 and three tickets go for $1,000. A minimum of 225 tickets will need to be sold. People can register to purchase raffle tickets by clicking here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Bloomington man guilty of downloading child sex abuse videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out