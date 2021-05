IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a child injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers went to the intersection of Brookside Parkway South Drive and North Dearborn Street for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a juvenile that had been shot. The juvenile is conscious and alert.