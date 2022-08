Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m.

Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Currently, police said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.