Child shot on far southeast side of Indianapolis

Police believe the child was shot accidentally.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating another shooting Friday that injured a child.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of South Post Road. Preliminary investigation reports the shooting was accidental.

The victim was taken to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment, but was said to be awake and breathing en route to the hospital.

The child's age and nature of their injuries have not yet been confirmed.