Child recovering after being shot in the foot on Indy's northeast side

Police said preliminary information leads officers to believe the shooting was accidental.

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is stable condition after being shot in the foot on Indy's northeast side.

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officers at the scene confirmed to 13News the victim was a child but could not confirm their exact age.

Medics transported the child to Riley Hospital for Children.

