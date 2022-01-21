Child recovering after being shot in the foot on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is stable condition after being shot in the foot on Indy's northeast side.
IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officers at the scene confirmed to 13News the victim was a child but could not confirm their exact age.
Medics transported the child to Riley Hospital for Children.
Police said preliminary information leads officers to believe the shooting was accidental.
What other people are reading:
- School districts plead for parents to substitute teach during staff shortage
- Indianapolis restaurant's Betty White hot dog supports local nonprofit
- Reports: 'A Christmas Story' getting sequel with adult Ralphie
- Indy-area hospital 'diversion' protocol creates new challenges for paramedics
- Recall alert: If your child has these pacifiers, stop using them immediately
- Marion County Prosecutor’s Office using youth-led violence prevention billboard campaign
- Study offers hope for some toddlers with peanut allergies
- More than 1 in 4 Hoosiers reported inactive by CDC