Child struck by stray bullet on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are trying to find out who fired a shot that wounded a small child on the far east side Monday.
Police say a 3-year-old boy was brought to Eskenazi Hospital around 5:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The child was treated and released from the hospital Monday evening.
Investigators later learned the boy was at a home in the 7500 block of East 34th Street when he was struck by a stray bullet that was fired in the area.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Det. Aaron Ramos in the IMPD Aggravated Assault Detective Office at 317-327-3475 or email Aaron.Ramos@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.