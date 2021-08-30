Child struck by stray bullet on east side of Indianapolis

Police believe the child was struck by a stray bullet fired in the 7500 block of East 34th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are trying to find out who fired a shot that wounded a small child on the far east side Monday.

Police say a 3-year-old boy was brought to Eskenazi Hospital around 5:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The child was treated and released from the hospital Monday evening.

Investigators later learned the boy was at a home in the 7500 block of East 34th Street when he was struck by a stray bullet that was fired in the area.