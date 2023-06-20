Child ran toward grandmother's car 'out of excitement' prior to being hit, police said

18-month-old Eleanor Campbell, reportedly ran towards the car "out of excitement to see her grandmother", a probable cause affidavit revealed.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville Police have identified a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a toddler last Friday.

On Friday, authorities responded to a hit-and-run at Motel 6 on Hospitality Way.

According to police, the child's grandmother, Lisa G. (Gail/Gayle) Tesch has been identified as the suspect.

Court documents now show police believed her granddaughter, 18-month-old Eleanor Campbell, ran towards her car "out of excitement to see her grandmother."

Campbell was immediately transported to Norton Children's Hospital, but later died at the hospital due to her injuries.

Tesch was identified through multiple sources and security camera footage as the driver of a white Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck the young child and left the scene.

On surveillance video, Tesch reportedly became alarmed and left the scene at a high rate of speed, according to court documents.

Jeffersonville Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for Tesch and her vehicle.

The car's license plate is A9Z280.

She is considered armed and dangerous and is a safety risk due to her commitment to evading police, officials said.

If anyone has any information regarding Tesch, or her vehicle's, whereabouts they are urged to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).