Child critically wounded in Indianapolis shooting

The child's parents told police the shooting happened in their home.

INDIANAPOLIS — A young child is in critical condition after being shot in a home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find the victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The child's parents told police the shooting happened in their home and they tried to drive the child to the hospital, but spotted and flagged down an ambulance on the way.

The child was then taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition, though police reported their condition had stabilized.

Investigators told 13News the parents are cooperating, but had recently moved and were unable to provide police with their new address where the shooting reportedly happened.

