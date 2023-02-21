IMPD: Toddler shot while family was staying in north side Airbnb

The small child was shot in the area of 30th and Delaware streets Tuesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — A toddler was wounded when shots were fired into the Airbnb he and his family were staying in north of downtown Tuesday night.

Police say the family was in an Airbnb in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street at around 9:30 p.m. when someone, who was in the alley behind the home, fired shots into the home.

The toddler was hit by one of the bullets.

Police say the family started to take the toddler to the hospital, then returned to the scene where they met medics. The medics provided the boy with aid and took him to Riley Hospital for Children.

Police said the child's injuries are serious, but his condition has stabilized. Police have not released the age of the young victim.

Detectives are on the scene to investigate the shooting.

IMPD said the shooting appears to have been targeted to the home where the family was staying, but it's unclear if the family was the target of the shooting.

Investigators don't have specific suspect information as of Tuesday evening. However, they're asking anyone with home surveillance cameras or cameras in the alley to contact IMPD.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said anybody who may have heard or seen something or those who don't live in the area, but know someone who was near the scene when the shooting happened, is urged to call police.

"Anybody who doesn't live in the area who heard something via social media, through friends, through family, who might have reason to believe their friend or family was in the 2900 block of Delaware, and wouldn't normally be, to contact our aggravated assault detectives," Foley said.