Chicago man charged with murder of Lafayette mother and her 3-year-old daughter

Police said the shooting happened July 5 at a Lafayette apartment.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor filed two counts of murder against Devonta Roberts Monday.  

Prosecutors said Roberts shot and killed 22-year-old Victoria Moore and her 3-year-old daughter at a Lafayette apartment last week. 

According to court documents, Roberts is the boyfriend of Moore and father of 3-year-old Datoria Roberts.  

Datoria Roberts

Neighbors told police they witnessed Roberts being very aggressive and arguing with Victoria on the evening of July 5.  

Neighbors told police they saw Roberts get into his car and leave in a hurry after hearing loud pops coming from the apartment.  

Neighbors found Victoria shot in her apartment with Datoria under her. 

Roberts is being held in the Tippecanoe County jail with no bond.