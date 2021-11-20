Officers look for suspect in northwest Indiana police chase, crash

Chesterton Police told Lake County residents to stay inside while police search for a man who got away after a police chase and crash with a police car.

Multiple northwest Indiana police agencies and the Lake County Aviation Unit were searching for a suspect at around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect, a white man dressed in dark clothes, was in a police chase when he was in a crash with a police vehicle and ran from the area, according to the Chesterton Police Department.

Officers are searching for the man on the southeast side of Chesterton near Round the Clock Restaurant, specifically in the area of South Calumet Road and County Road 1100 North.

The police department asked people to lock their doors and call 911 if they see or hear any suspicious activity.