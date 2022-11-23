x
These are the victims of the deadly Chesapeake mass shooting

The Chesapeake Police Department said the families of the six people killed have all been notified.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart left seven people dead -- including the gunman -- and several others hurt, 13News Now is learning more about the victims.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, just off Battlefield Boulevard, late Tuesday night. Police responded around 10:15 p.m. and within 45 minutes found several victims inside.

"We are saddened to announce the names of those we lost on Tuesday evening at the shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle but hope that with this information we can honor their lives in our community," police said in a news release. "The City of Chesapeake has always been known as the 'City That Cares' and now, more than ever, we know our City will show up and care for those who need it most. Please join us in praying for the family and friends of these community members who we have lost."

Brian Pendleton of Chesapeake, 38

Brian Pendleton

Kellie Pyle of Chesapeake, 52

Kellie Pyle

Lorenzo Gamble of Chesapeake, 43

Lorenzo Gamble

Randy Blevins of Chesapeake, 70

Randy Blevins

Tyneka Johnson of Portsmouth, 22

Tyneka Johnson


Chesapeake police say the sixth victim was a 16-year-old boy from Chesapeake. His name and picture are being withheld because he is a minor.

In addition to those killed, several other victims were injured in the shooting and its immediate aftermath.

Jalon Jones

Jalon Jones, victim of Walmart shooting, is 24.

Jalon Jones, 24, survived the shooting and is currently in ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

His mother, Kimberly Shupe, stepped out of the hospital Tuesday morning to talk to reporters. She said she is thankful that her son is alive and was able to pull through, even with the extent of his injuries.

According to Shupe, Jones was shot in the break room and then again as he began to run to the front of the store for help.

Memorial funds for victims

Support funds have begun to appear to help families and survivors who are coping in the aftermath of Tuesday night's shooting. 

Unfortunately, not every fundraiser you see online is legitimate. So it's always important to check before you make a donation. 

Click here for some tips on how to spot a fraudulent campaign on GoFundMe, which is a popular platform for situations that involve raising money.

Chesapeake Shooting Victims Fund

GoFundMe has verified this fundraiser, launched for the victims and survivors of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting by the nonprofit Victims First, which will provide 100% of the funds raised to the victims. 

Click here to donate.

Chesapeake Tragedy Family Memorial Fund

Treasured Memories Community Funding is a locally-owned platform that is verified and secure. You can make a donation to their fund for the victims, and the proceeds will go evenly to each impacted family with a check. 

Click here to donate.

