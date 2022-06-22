DOJ: Indiana man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 5 bank robberies

Daniel Wilkinson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to robbing five different Chase Banks in the Indianapolis area between Sept. 5 and Nov. 17, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Floyds Knobs has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a string of bank robberies two years ago.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Daniel Wilkinson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to robbing five different Chase Banks in the Indianapolis area between September 5 and November 17, 2020.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Wilkinson would enter the banks alone and give a teller a note saying that he was robbing the bank and demanding money. He would then flash a black handgun around his waist to tellers.

On November 17, 2020, the DOJ says Wilkinson entered a Chase Bank on Kentucky Avenue and handed a teller a note that read:

“Stay calm this is a robbery take all the money out of the drawer and any underneath…Place it in envelopes No tracers or Dye Packs If I have too I’ll Shoot.”

Immediately following the robbery, Wilkinson was found in his getaway car by IMPD SWAT officers.

At the time of his arrest, he was found with a black, 9mm handgun in his front pocket. Police were able to recover more than $6,300 inside Chase Bank envelopes, clothing worn during the robberies and a notebook with writing impressions of a robbery demand note.

The DOJ says during his 10-week bank robbery spree, Wilkinson stole more than $30,000.

As part of his sentencing, Wilkinson will face five years of probation following his release from prison and will need to pay $30,805 in restitution to JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.