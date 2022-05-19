Man arrested for road rage incident on Indy's southeast side

Police arrested 60-year-old Charles Kuhn for pointing a firearm and battery against a 17-year-old driver.

Police arrested a 60-year-old man Wednesday for a road rage incident involving a 17-year-old driver.

It happened May 8, shortly after 1 p.m. near East Stop 11 Road and South Arlington Avenue. Officers were dispatched on a report of a person assaulted and the pointing of a firearm.

When police arrived, they spoke with the 17-year-old victim and the victim's parent.

The victim told police he threw a water bottle from his vehicle. Shortly after, an unidentified man walked up to the victim's vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim.

On May 11, IMPD said they had identified the suspect in the incident, thanks to "overwhelming tips from the community." A detective arrested Charles Kuhn on May 18 for pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanor battery.

Police got a search warrant for Kuhn's home and seized multiple guns. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make official charging decisions in the case.