Charges filed in east Indianapolis shooting during party

Raniya Lee is being held on a $200,000 bond, and her trial is set for October.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is charged in a shooting at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis over the weekend.

Raniya Lee is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Investigators said witnesses told them there was a party Sunday morning at the Warren Harbor Apartments, which is located in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace, near the intersection of East 21st Street and Post Road.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the shooting.

According to witnesses, two women began fighting outside. That's when Lee allegedly pulled a gun and shot the women. The shooting was caught on cellphone video, which has circulated online.

In the video, a large group can be seen gathered on the sidewalk outside the apartment building. Then, a woman begins running and screaming, followed by a flash of gunfire.

What follows is the sound of more screaming and dozens of gunshots. Police said more than 40 shots were fired.

At one point in the video, people can be seen lying on the ground hurt, while others run to try to help them. Five women were shot, with one of them likely being paralyzed.

Lee matched the description of the shooter and was found by police after she sought treatment for a gunshot wound at an east side hospital.