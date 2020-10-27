Charges filed in killing of 21-year-old woman in Castleton

On Oct. 11, police responded to 87th Street and Masters Road for a person possibly hit, and then learned someone had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is from a previous report from Oct. 11, 2020.

A suspect in the killing of a woman in Castleton has been charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license. The formal charges are against 18-year-old Jaylen Smith in the killing of 21-year-old Meghan Schwab.

On Oct. 11, police responded to 87th Street and Masters Road for a person possibly hit, and then learned someone had been shot.

In court documents, Smith first told officers he was the victim of a hit-and-run. Officers then connected him to the shooting of Schwab in a car that crashed into a building on Craig Street.

According to the documents, Smith told medics he called a prostitute to his home and afterwards, asked her to take him to the bank so he could put some money on his card. He then claimed she tried to rob him and as he grabbed it, the gun went off. Smith then said he jumped from the car.

Witnesses said Smith had a gun and Schwab was also found with a gun on her lap. An autopsy found Schwab had been shot three times.

During an interview with police, Smith continued to tell investigators he was simply the victim of a hit-and-run.