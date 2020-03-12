Charges filed in May murder of Chris Beaty

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced charges have been filed in the May murder of Chris Beaty.
Prosecutors charged Marcus Anderson with murder, felony murder, robbery and pointing a firearm.
Beaty was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building in the early morning hours of May 30.
Anderson also faces charges related to three robberies that occurred in the area near 400 North Talbott and Vermont Street.
“The tragic loss of Chris Beaty has had a tremendous impact on the Indianapolis community, and we want to thank his family for their patience and support during the investigative process,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.