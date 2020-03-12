Charges filed in May murder of Chris Beaty

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Thursday in the May murder of Chris Beaty.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced charges have been filed in the May murder of Chris Beaty.

Prosecutors charged Marcus Anderson with murder, felony murder, robbery and pointing a firearm.

Beaty was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building in the early morning hours of May 30.

Anderson also faces charges related to three robberies that occurred in the area near 400 North Talbott and Vermont Street.