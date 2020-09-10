Charges filed against BLM protesters and driver of car that hit protesters

RICHMOND, Ind — Black Lives Matter protesters and a driver that hit some of them are now facing charges in Wayne County.
- The charge of Obstruction of Traffic, a Class B misdemeanor, was filed against Martin Hancock, Elizabeth Nicholson, Elijah Gamber, and MacKenizie Philpot.
- The charge of Obstruction of Traffic (aiding, inducing or causing), a Class B misdemeanor, was filed against Benjamin Guard.
- The charges of Count I: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Class A misdemeanor; and Count II: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, a Class B misdemeanor, were filed against the driver of the vehicle, Joshua Carey.
The incident happened Sept. 5 and was witnessed by Richmond city councilwoman Kelley Cruse-Nicholson.
"What were they thinking? How many times a day do you think I'm just going to run my car into a group of people," Cruse-Nicholson told 13News at the time.
Cruse-Nicholson said the group was walking peacefully and chanting at a red light when a red SUV suddenly sped into protesters.
"He was at the light and just revved his engine and went forward into the crowd," Cruse-Nicholson said. "I heard a lot of screaming, saw people running and at that point, I just said, 'Get out of my way' and I stepped on the gas and I followed them. I called 911 and I followed the car until it got to their destination and I stayed there until the police got there. And I think one thing that struck me more than anything is he smiled and kind of laughed at me when I got out."
Two protesters were hit and had minor injuries.