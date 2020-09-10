Charges filed against BLM protesters and driver of car that hit protesters

"He was at the light and just revved his engine and went forward into the crowd," Cruse-Nicholson said. "I heard a lot of screaming, saw people running and at that point, I just said, 'Get out of my way' and I stepped on the gas and I followed them. I called 911 and I followed the car until it got to their destination and I stayed there until the police got there. And I think one thing that struck me more than anything is he smiled and kind of laughed at me when I got out."