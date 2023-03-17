Central Indiana police stepping up patrols during a busy weekend

IMPD will have extra patrols in popular areas downtown.

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana, people are passionate about basketball and St. Patrick’s Day. This weekend, Hoosiers are lucky to have both.

Bars and restaurants are ready for a busy weekend as thousands plan to celebrate.

But as businesses prepare, police are also getting ready.

“We are going to be out there making sure everybody has a fun time and it’s a safe time for everybody,” said Sgt. Genae Cook with IMPD.

IMPD will have extra patrols in popular areas downtown like South Meridian Street. The department will also utilize its crime-fighting technology, including mobile cameras.

“We are always watching. Our teams in the Crime Analysis Unit are watching these cameras. They are looking at them and seeing what’s going on. We are looking for trouble before it happens,” Cook said.

Indiana State Police are also keeping a close eye on drivers this weekend.

“Indiana State Police are partnering with local and county agencies to do saturation patrols,” said Sgt. John Perrine. “We are going to target certain areas that we know are prone to intoxicated drivers. We do have some extra troopers that are coming out for overtime this evening, tonight and all throughout this weekend.”

More than 150 agencies across Indiana are part of the weekend crackdown. Troopers will also be looking for distracted and aggressive drivers.

If you go to a celebration and drink alcohol, police suggest having a plan to get home — ask someone to be the designated driver, use a rideshare service or public transportation.

ISP said alcohol and drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding and not wearing seat belts continue to be some of the leading causes behind the rise in fatalities.