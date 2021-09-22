Central Indiana police officers urge drivers to slow down: 'It's not worth it'

Police believe the spike started during lockdown when there was little traffic. Now that regular traffic is back, it's gotten worse.

INDIANAPOLIS — For 23 years, Officer Clayton Willis has been patrolling the streets of Indianapolis to keep everyone safe. Lately, the way he sees people driving is enough to scare even him.

"It is scary," Willis said. "I think about it all the time because I have two teen drivers (of my own) now. And to see people driving the way they do — running lights, stop signs, speeding in school zones — it's concerning not only as a policeman but also as a father."

Reckless driving charges filed in Marion County went up by almost 70% last year compared to 2019. So far this year, 48 counts have been filed.

It's also a concern in neighboring Boone County, where the prosecutor has filed 67 counts so far this year, compared to 63 all of last year and 54 in 2019.

"Just yesterday, I'm working a school zone. A 25-mile an hour school zone with flashing lights," said IMPD Officer Matt Frazier, who has been on the department 24 years. "I had a car come through there at 51 miles an hour and it is just becoming worse and worse."

Last week, a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed in a crosswalk near her Indianapolis school.

IMPD said the incident is under investigation, but they believe the car that hit and killed Hannah Crutchfield was first hit by an aggressive driver. No one has been charged in that crash.

Police believe the spike started during the pandemic lockdown when drivers took advantage of the decrease in traffic by racing, speeding and generally ignoring traffic laws.

And now that regular traffic is back, it's gotten worse.

"Honestly I think people have gotten very selfish," Frazier said. "Their world exists right here and this is most important. So everybody else is in their way."

In Indiana, reckless driving is considered a misdemeanor and can carry fines in the thousands of dollars, up to a year in jail, and the loss of a driver's license.