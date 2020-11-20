Cell phone store robber with distinctive gun caught on camera

The robbery happened on Pendelton Pike, one of the busiest streets in Lawrence, in broad daylight.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bold robber walked into a cell phone store Thursday morning and ordered an employee around the store at gunpoint. He ended up forcing the employee to a safe in the back of the store, where security cameras got a good image of his shoes and distinctive handgun.

Laith Hattar owns cell phone stores in Indiana and Kentucky. His family is proud to provide jobs to employees who are helping to take care of their families, especially with so many jobs on the line due to the pandemic.

"We work hard. We are struggling as a business," Hattar said. "For you to take from us or any small business is not fair."

His surveillance camera recorded a robber walking into his phone store Thursday at 10:51 a.m. as an employee worked alone. He ordered the employee at gunpoint away from her work station as she pleaded for him not to hurt her.

"She was scared for her life. The whole time she was saying my kid, my kid, I have a kid, please don't hurt me," Hattar said.

The robbery happened on Pendelton Pike, one of the busiest streets in Lawrence, in broad daylight. Although the store has glass front windows, it would be hard for people passing by to see that a robbery was in progress.

"We are struggling like everyone else during the pandemic," Hattar said. "Especially during this pandemic. It just doesn't make sense to me."

The robber forced the employee to a back room where you get a good look at his shoes. The shoes appear to be two toned black and white athletic shoes. The Robber used his gun to order the worker to fill up his backpack with cell phones. When some fell to the floor, that's when you see the robber lay down his gun to adjust his backpack. Lawrence Police hope someone recognizes his distinct weapon, which appears to be a light blue or light green metallic handgun.

"I'm so happy that he walked out. She gave him everything he wanted," Hattar said.

Detectives hope nearby security cameras like the ones at the Speedway gas station and other neighboring businesses will help and so does the store owner. This is the third time a robber has hit one of his stores.

"We need to catch these people," Hattar said. "These people should not be out there. They should know right from wrong."