Person dead after shooting on Indy's northeast side

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. near North Post Road and 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 9100 block of Cavalier Court, near North Post Road and 38th Street, shortly before 7 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

An IMPD spokesperson said the victim is dead.

13News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.