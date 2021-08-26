x
Crime

Person dead after shooting on Indy's northeast side

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. near North Post Road and 38th Street.
Credit: yaroslav1986 - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 9100 block of Cavalier Court, near North Post Road and 38th Street, shortly before 7 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

An IMPD spokesperson said the victim is dead.

13News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

