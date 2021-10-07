Caught on camera: $50,000 worth of supplies stolen from family business in Indy

A family business in Irvington is asking for help tracking down those responsible for stealing a trailer full of an estimated $50,000 worth of supplies.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than $50,000 worth of supplies were stolen Saturday morning from a family business in Irvington and the theft was caught on camera. Now the business and police are asking for help tracking down those responsible.

At around 5:30 a.m., surveillance video was taken by a neighbor of Montgomery Tent & Awning, located on the near east side of Indianapolis on East 10th Street near Emerson Avenue.

In the video, the thieves hitch a trailer full of tents and supplies right to their pick-up truck and drive away.

Kenny Montgomery, a family member who posted a video of the theft on Facebook, said his family has owned and operated Montgomery Tent & Awning Co., since 1923. Montgomery said the business has been embedded in some of the community's biggest events for nearly a century. Now they need the community's help.

"In our nearly 100 years of serving the Indianapolis community, Montgomery Tent & Awning has provided tents for the Indy 500, Irvington Halloween Festival, Our Lady of Lourdes Festival, Little Flower Festival, and more," Montgomery said. "We would love to have the community's help in getting to the bottom of this!"

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the theft. IMPD told 13News the incident is being reviewed by a booking sergeant to determine if it should be assigned to a detective. The trailer has been listed in the National Crime Information Center, which is the national database of stolen property.

In the meantime, Montgomery is asking people to keep an eye out for the truck and the business posted on Facebook asking the public to do the same.

"As you are out around town this weekend, please keep your eyes peeled - Thank you!" Montgomery said.