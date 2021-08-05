Catalytic converter thieves target Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club

One of the two buses has been repaired – costing the boys and girls club about $4,000.

INDIANAPOLIS — An organization, whose mission is to help children be their best, wants the public to help identify a trio of theft suspects.

Security cameras at the Boys and Girls Club on South State Street recorded the entire incident which only took a few minutes. The video shows three men reportedly stealing the catalytic converters in broad daylight.

The suspects covered their faces but someone who actually knows them may be able to identify them from clothing, height, weight, or their gestures.

"They had duffle bags and walking around the van and the third guy is on a bike just walking around and looked to have a golf club like he was ready for any trouble," said Brie Anderson.

The buses are used to pick up and drop off children who may not have access to transportation. In some cases, it involves children whose families don't have transportation or their parents are at work and can't get them to some of the programs offered by the club.

Anderson is unit director at the Lily Boys and Girls Club. She is also one of the people behind the wheel of a bus donated to help transport kids. It broke her heart when she learned of the catalytic converter thefts.

The first one was stolen during the pandemic shutdown with few employees visiting the club for several weeks. The second theft happened recently to a much newer bus, which the club just had donated days before the damages.

"To hear that sound when you are about to go do something with the kids is even more disappointing to have to tell them we can't do our activity for today," Anderson said.

One of the two buses has been repaired – costing the boys and girls club about $4,000. If you recognize the suspects, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.