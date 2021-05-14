44-year-old Cass County man found guilty of attempted rape, domestic battery

Dennis Toops, of Walton, Indiana, faces up to 16 years in prison.

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Walton, Indiana, is facing up to 16 years in prison.

A Cass County jury found Dennis Toops guilty of attempted rape, confinement and domestic battery for an incident that occurred in March 2019.

According to the prosecutor, the female victim said she left Toops' home in Walton without any clothes and was bleeding. She then reportedly drove to the Cass County Sheriff's Department to report the crime but was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital and Arnett Clinic in Lafayette for examinations.

The examinations revealed that Toops assaulted and attempted to rape the victim, who had multiple injuries to her body, including a dozen injuries to her head and a displaced fracture of her nose. DNA evidence presented at trial confirmed that bite marks on the victim’s body were caused by Toops.

Toops argued that the victim "liked rough sex" and that the injuries were self-inflicted or obtained in a scuffle while he was defending himself.

According to the prosecutor, Toops was unable to explain substantial inconsistencies with the version he gave to law enforcement shortly after the incident during cross-examination.

Toops will be sentenced Thursday, June 10.

Walton is roughly 75 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.