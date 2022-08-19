Carmel woman sentenced for rape of teenager with special needs

Police said video footage from the house showed a sexual encounter between Stephanie Bradshaw and the victim.

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel woman was sentenced to seven years in jail for raping a teenager with special needs.

Stephanie L. Bradshaw accepted a plea deal. As part of it, she was sentenced for the rape, but charges of sexual battery were dropped. Bradshaw was given 508 days credit for the time she has been in jail, and three years of the sentence were suspended.

Bradshaw was caring for the teen at the time of the assault in 2021. According to court documents, the parents of the victim hired Bradshaw to care for him while they went out for dinner.

