Carmel police looking for vandalism suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who is wanted for criminal mischief.

Police shared photos of the suspect, who allegedly vandalized the Veteran's Way parking garage at 886 Monon Green Blvd., near South Range Line Road and East 126th Street, on Sunday, June 6 shortly before 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Officer Cody Barlow at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Please reference CPD case number 21-38338.