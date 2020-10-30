x
Carmel police trying to identify hit-and-run suspects

Police were able to get surveillance images of the suspects visiting a store after the Oct. 11 crash.
Credit: Carmel Police Department
A surveillance image of suspects in a hit and run in Carmel Oct. 11, 2020.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for help identifying a couple of suspects in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 11.

Police had been called to a crash involving a motorcycle at Main Street and US 31. The motorcycle rider told officers a green SUV pulling a trailer hit them and left the scene. 

Credit: Carmel Police Department
The SUV pulling a trailer is the suspect vehicle in a hit and run in Carmel on Oct. 11, 2020.

Police were able to get surveillance images of the suspects visiting a store after the crash.

If you have any information on the identities of the people, contact Officer Jennifer Chavez at 317-571-2500 — or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference case number 2020-68965.

   

