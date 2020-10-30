Carmel police trying to identify hit-and-run suspects

Police were able to get surveillance images of the suspects visiting a store after the Oct. 11 crash.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for help identifying a couple of suspects in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 11.

Police had been called to a crash involving a motorcycle at Main Street and US 31. The motorcycle rider told officers a green SUV pulling a trailer hit them and left the scene.

Police were able to get surveillance images of the suspects visiting a store after the crash.